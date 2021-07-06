This could either be a really good idea or an absolutely terrible one.

The good people at Collingwood Underground Roller Disco are bringing us a boozy roller disco, giving us the best opportunity for us to make complete idiots of ourselves!

The Collingwood Underground Roller Disco are the team behind the Winter Wonderland event.

It’s a 5-hour fully-licensed roller skating bonanza set in a Collingwood carpark, and it sounds like heaps of fun.

It’s record store day, so a bunch of DJs will be spinning a vinyl-only soundtrack throughout the night, with organisers telling us to expect a journey through soul and hip hop through to house and disco.

The roller disco is part of the Leaps and Bounds Festival, a 10-day celebration of the northern suburbs’ First Nations community.

The Collingwood Underground Roller Disco is happening on Saturday 17 July from 3pm ’til 11pm. Tickets are $10 for GA, $5 for concession and those unemployed and free for kids under-14.

You can get more info on their Facebook here.