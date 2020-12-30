Victoria’s run of more than 60 days without a locally-acquired source of Coronavirus has come to end after 3 people caught the disease.

The women, two in their 40s and one in her 70s, are from Mitcham, Hallam and Mentone.

The infections may be linked to the outbreak in Sydney, where NSW authorities are now trying to get on top of two clusters in the northern beaches and inner west, as well as investigate two mystery cases in Wollongong.

“It is believed there is a link to Sydney but close contact interviews are underway now,” a Victorian government spokeswoman told AAP on Wednesday night.

All three women are self-isolating at home.

Victoria’s testing chief Jeroen Weimar said “We have been in this position before and we are deploying our full outbreak approach around these cases.’’

“We always knew this virus had us in a precarious position and we need to make sure we do everything we can to stamp out any further transmissions.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victoria’s health department also late on Wednesday released a list of high-risk locations linked to the new cases and urged anyone who had visited the sites to watch for symptoms.

The sites include Katlialo restaurant in Eaton Mall in Oakleigh; Mentone/Parkdale Beach; Century City Walk and Mocha Jo’s in Glen Waverley; Kmart, Big W Target, Millers, King of Gifts and Lacoste stores at the Fountain Gate Shopping Centre, and the Holy Family Catholic church at Doveton.