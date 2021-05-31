The return of Victoria’s so-called ‘ring of steel’ along with the extension of lockdown for Melburnians are both reportedly on the table as Victorians continue to grapple with a growing outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

The state’s current 7-day lockdown is set to end on Friday, however, a steady stream of new cases along with a growing list of exposure sites has left authorities refusing to rule out extended restrictions for the city.

Under previous lockdowns regional Victoria was separated from Melbourne by a ring of checkpoints, ensuring that those living outside of the city were able to enjoy more lenient restrictions.

With none of the state’s 60 currently active cases residing in regional Victoria, the state’s chief health officer Brett Sutton says that there is a chance the checkpoints could be reintroduced.

“It will be determined as we go through a review of the situation day by day. It is not out of the question,” Professor Sutton told reporters on Monday.

Meanwhile, acting premier James Merlino has said that while it is too early to predict if Melbourne will suffer through another extended lockdown, things could get worse before they get better.

“This outbreak may well get worse before it gets better … this is not over and we need to keep going.”

