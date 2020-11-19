Fears are growing that it could take until early 2023 for offices to return to full occupancy if the state government does not start allowing workers to return to the CBD.

New Property Council of Australia figures has shown that if Melbourne’s return to work arc is the same as Sydney, it could take 27 months to get back to normal.

The Property Council’s interim state executive director Matthew Kandelaars called upon the government to make a roadmap towards returning workers to the office immediately.

“Even following the average trajectory of comparable global cities in the best-case scenario, a return to full occupancy will take 15 months,” he said.

“Each day that a safe return to office is delayed represents more and more small businesses fighting for survival. A clear roadmap is needed immediately.”

Meanwhile, The City of Melbourne has recently looked into the possibility of discounted parking to lure shoppers into the city to help boost the local economy.