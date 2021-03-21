Melburnians are set to get their COVID vaccinations on mass very soon and there is one location where thousands will be getting theirs.

The Royal Exhibition Building was used as a makeshift hospital during the Spanish Flu in 1919 and from today, the northern wing will be used again to vaccinate the population.

The space will be open and able to vaccinate more than 10,000 people a week, with St Vincent’s Hospital Melbourne deputy chief pharmacist Helen Dixon saying “At maximum capacity, we will be able to do 2500 a day.’’

It has taken 2 weeks to get the space ready, with 40 people due to get their first vaccination at the building today.