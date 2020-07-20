There are still 10 areas of Melbourne that have more than 100 active cases of Coronavirus, with the Victorian Health Department saying the areas of Hume, Melbourne, Brimbank, Wyndham and Moonee Valley are still the main areas of concern, followed by Moreland.

Hume has had a drop in active cases in the past few days and now has 286 active cases, Melbourne has also dropped to 274.

However, Wyndham and Brimbank have both recorded increases and have 350 and 271 respectively.

Greater Geelong, which is not under stage 3 lockdown, has also risen and now has 13 active cases.

These are where the current active cases are: