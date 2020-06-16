The debate over children carrying mobile phones in schools has flared up again now that students have returned following the Coronavirus lockdown.

As schools continue to operate, the Victorian Government has told 9News that students should still not be allowed to carry their phones with them during the day.

In the statement, the Victorian Department of Education said Our mobile phone policy remains in place. Students at all government schools must switch off their mobile phones and securely store them during the school day.’

“Phones can be turned on with the COVIDSafe app activated immediately before and after school.

“Schools are managed environments which include records of student, staff and visitor attendance, which can support contact tracing should it be required.”

It comes as three Melbourne schools have been forced to close following a small number of cases being diagnosed.