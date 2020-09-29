The Victorian Government has today moved to clear up some rules that were implanted in Step 2 of Melbourne’s roadmap to COVID-Normal.

In his daily Press Conference, Daniel Andrews said that learner drivers will be able to practice driving but only if they are going out of one of the four permitted reasons ie, to the supermarket or to work.

Dog groomers can now operate but they must not be done in-home, they must be done in retail stores, with a COVID-safe plan in operations.

Tradies are now allowed to enter homes but it must only be for emergency repairs, that means there are no interior designers allowed and no renovations if people are living there.

Travelling for childcare is permitted and you can cross the metro border for childcare. However, all Melburnians must stick to their restrictions when outside the area, that means no sitting in cafes.

Cricket nets in public places can be used, as long as there are no other facilities needed, however the two-hour time limit and the 5km travel limit still apply.

Apartment complex swimming pools must remain closed until further notice, only outdoor pools at non-residential premises are open in the second step.

It was also cleared that weddings are not subject to the 5KM radius but Melburnians cannot travel to regional Victoria for a wedding unless you are the celebrant and you are working.