Victorian authorities have responded after a Melbourne creek was seen to be turning bright pink last week.

Photographs of Edgars Creek in Coburg North were uploaded to social media and caused outrage with locals commenting ‘hate seeing destruction like this’ and ‘what is polluting the water?’.

Well, the answer is, according to the Environment Protection Authority is dye.

The dye is not toxic and low quantities were found during testing.

The EPA said “We always encourage the public to report pollution and the local community got right behind this. We thank them for their vigilance.’’

“Officers attended on Wednesday and Saturday, worked closely with Melbourne Water and is assessing the appropriate action to take next.’’

“Visually the brightness of the pink was very confronting but was not harmful.”

The creek has returned to normal following heavy rain over the weekend.