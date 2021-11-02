Oh My God, it’s back!!!

The perfect date idea is returning soon to Melbourne & what’s better than cuddling up with your special someone for a night under the stars watching Disney classics?!

The Gold Coast will get first dibs and the line-up looks INCREDIBLE!

Take a peek at the flicks on offer which will give us a decent taste of what’s to come and make sure to subscribe for future deets!

Check out the complete list of movies for the month below:

10 Things I Hate About You

Moana

Frozen

The Greatest Showman

Love Simon

Free Guy

Lilo and Stitch

The Lion King (Original)

Frozen II

The Devil Wears Prada

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Deadpool

Pretty Woman

Princess Diaries

Home Alone

Pirates of the Caribbean – The Curse of the Black Pearl

Cars

Moulin Rouge

Raya and the Last Dragon

Cruella

Luca

Jingle All The Way

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Die Hard

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Home Alone 2

The Santa Clause

Jungle Cruise

Ratatouille

Beauty and the Beast (Original)

The Emperor’s New Groove

For more info and how you can attend this fantastic pop-up, head to their website.

