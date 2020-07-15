Bunnings Warehouse has launched an app to save all our sanity.

The Bunnings Product Finder App has been launched to help ‘save time in store’ by telling you where products are.

The app will automatically know which store you are in based on your location and will then track where you are in store.

You will also be able to plan your trip in advance and it will organise your trip for you.

Many users are agreeing it has changed their experience, saying ‘Super awesome. I hate walking like a zombie and finding stuff.”

Click to find out more here.

