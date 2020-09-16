Regional Victoria is now under Step 3 of its way of out Coronavirus lockdown but some areas that class themselves as regional have been left under Step 1, alongside Melbourne.

Mornington Peninsula locals have told 7News that they are unhappy about being left behind.

The Peninsula shire which includes Blairgowrie, Flinders, Mornington, Mount Martha, Portsea, Rosebud, Rye and Sorrento, has just three active cases and remains in lockdown.

However, Geelong is out of lockdown.

“We’re not changing the boundary… the definition of what’s metropolitan and what’s regional will remain in place,” Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Tuesday.

Mornington Peninsula Shire Mayor Sam Hearn told 7News “For a whole range of reasons we need to be on the same footing as all the other areas that have the same characteristics as we do like the Phillip Island, Geelong, the Bass Coast, surf coasts of our state.’’

“What they’re doing right now, is their regional businesses, beaches, townships, they’re able to set up and plan for COVID-safe practices and implement those with the smaller numbers of locals they have over September and October.

“And we’re not going to get that chance, if we’re not put in the same category they are, to be ready to have a really successful summer.”

“The whole news that we were part of metropolitan Melbourne came as a big shock to people down here.”