Hoppers Crossing was one of the worst-hit areas during the COVID-19 shutdown, with thousands of businesses applying for Jobkeeper.

The south-west suburb rank in the top 5 worst affected areas across Australia, alongside Melbourne CBD.

Australia Taxation Office data has shown more than 840,000 businesses have had their JobKeeper application accepted, which will help around 3.5 million employees.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the scheme had played a large role in keeping unemployment figures down.

“The JobKeeper Payment is an economic lifeline to millions of Australians and hundreds of thousands of businesses,” he said.

“From the tourism operator in Cairns to the office worker in Sydney and the manufacturing business in Hoppers Crossing, JobKeeper is keeping businesses in business and people in jobs right across the country.”

Sydney CBD had the most applications in the country, followed by the Melbourne CBD, Liverpool in NSW, Hoppers Crossing and Cairns in Queensland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 3000 businesses in Werribee and Dandenong applied, with more than 2000 across Craigieburn, Cranbourne and Richmond.