Melbourne has a new Coronavirus hotspot, for the first time in months.

On Tuesday, there were 12 new Coronavirus infections announced and the postcode of 3081, which includes Bellfield, Heidelberg Heights and Heidelberg West, and it now has the state’s highest number of active cases, with 12.

The four new cases in the area mean it takes over 3030 postcode (Werribee, Point Cook, Quandong, Corcoroc, Werribee South).

Melbourne’s 14-day average is now 10.0.