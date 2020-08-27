Active Coronavirus cases are falling quickly across Victoria, but six areas are still increasing in Melbourne.

On Thursday, Greater Geelong increased its active cases by 5, with Melbourne areas recording increases being Mornington Peninsula (55, +3), Monash (48, +3), Whitehorse (19, +3), Port Phillip (46, +2), Stonnington (23, +1) and Knox (23, +1).

Cases dropped significantly in yndham (319, -35), Hume (230, -21), Brimbank (285, -14), Whittlesea (201, -14), Melton (180, -14), Moonee Valley (75, -11), Darebin (173, -10) and Maribyrnong (94, -10).

Daniel Andrews has said that his road-map to get the city out of Stage 4 restrictions will be announced soon.