Victoria was flipped on its head on Friday when a five-day snap lockdown was announced in a fight to squash the Holiday Inn cluster. Shops, schools and workplaces are closed once again as people hold onto hope they’ll be free by Thursday.

Thousands of people had their plans thrown into chaos, including those who chose to get married around Valentine’s Day. Public health directions ruled out weddings for the duration of lockdown except on the basis of compassionate grounds.

However, if there is a will, there is a way… and one man managed to save his wedding in just 85 minutes!

Jase & PJ spoke to Pete about his whirlwind Friday and how he managed to pull off a mammoth task.

Congratulations!!

