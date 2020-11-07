Premier Daniel Andrews has announced Victoria will make it’s next step to COVID normal on November 22 at 11:59PM.

It will see changes to home gatherings, with 10 people being allowed in your home at a time.

Outdoor gatherings will grow to a maximum of 50 people.

Hospitality will grow to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors.

Gyms will be able to have 100 people exercising at once, but it must only be 20 people per space.

Sporting venues will be able to re-open but they will be capped at 25% of capacity.

500 people will be able to go to an event for ‘outdoor recreation’ but social distancing must remain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be no caps on outdoor pools.

Faith services will be allowed 100 inside and 500 outdoors.

Weddings and funerals will be capped to 100 people, with only 10 people being allowed if that ceremony is given in private.

Cinemas will expand to 100 people, in groups of 20. The same rules are in place for libraries.

When visiting care homes, 5 people will be allowed from 2 households, with no time limit.

As yet, there is no movement on masks.

Advertisement

Advertisement