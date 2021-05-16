A new favoured location has emerged for Melbourne’s second controversial safe injecting room.

Flinders Street is now considered to be the likely location of the injecting room, after original plans to house the facility near the Queen Victoria Market faced opposition from locals and business owners.

Under the revised plans revealed by the Herald Sun, the new facility would be built on the western end of Flinders Street, between the station and Spencer Street.

It is thought that this area is being favoured due to its proximity to existing drug use hot spots, however, critics have called out its potential effects on a CBD still recovering from long-term COVID shutdowns throughout 2020.

The proposed location would sit near CBD drawcards like Crown Casino, Sea Life Aquarium and Fed Square, while the proposed Yarra Pools would also be located in the vicinity.

The safe injecting room would be the city’s second after a North Richmond facility began operating under a trial basis in 2018. An independent review in 2020 found that the facility had, by that point, saved 21 lives.

News of the revised CBD location for the facility comes a week after it was revealed that three new safe injecting rooms could also be built in Footscray, Dandenong and St Kilda.

