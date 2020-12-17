Residents in the public housing towers that were locked down with zero notice would like to know why the State Government will not apologise for the situation.

The nine public housing towers around North Melbourne and Flemington were placed under an immediate lockdown on July 4, without prior warning.

On Thursday, Victorian Ombudsman Deborah Glass announced that she had found the lockdown to be a violation of residents’ human rights.

In her report, Ms Glass found that implementing the lockdowns without giving the residents a chance to prepare had affected their health and wellbeing. She went on to recommend that the Government offer residents an apology.

Housing Minister Richard Wynne was not forthcoming with the apology, telling reporters that the government “make no apology for saving people’s lives.”

One resident in the towers told The Age that while he wanted an apology, he also wanted an assurance that the situation will not happen again.

“We all deserve to be treated like human beings, regardless of whatever is going on in the world,” one resident told The Age.

Advertisement

Advertisement