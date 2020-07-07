New data has shown that Melbourne’s Coronavirus issue is spreading, with more suburbs having significantly higher active cases.

It comes as Melbourne heads into 6 weeks of lockdown from 11:59 PM tonight.

On Tuesday, the Victorian Health department revealed only two Melbourne government areas do not have an active case and two currently have more than 100 each.

The city of Hume currently has 145 active cases, which is an increase of 64 from last night.

Wyndham is also above 100, with 105 active cases, when last week, they had just 12.

Where the current active cases are in local government areas:

Hume – 145

Brimbank – 77

Melbourne – 97

Wyndham 105

Moreland – 38

Casey – 20

Moonee Valley – 50

Stonnington – 6

Banyule – 8

Whittlesea – 36

Melton – 20

Boroondara – 8

Darebin – 16

Greater Geelong – 2

Mornington Peninsula – 1

Monash – 8

Glen Eira – 0

Port Phillip – 12

Yarra – 19

Maribyrnong – 21

Frankston – 1

Manningham – 8

Hobsons Bay – 17

Bayside – 2

Kingston – 1

Whitehorse – 7

Greater Dandenong – 3

Knox – 4

Cardinia – 0

Mitchell – 7

Greater Shepparton – 1

Maroondah – 3

Across the state, there are currently 772 active cases.

From midnight tonight, Melburnians can only leave their homes for exercise, work or education, care-giving and food and supplies.