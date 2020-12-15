If you didn’t know, it’s nearly Christmas!

And while the official forecast hasn’t been released yet, the advanced forecast has been given to the Weather Channel and the lead up and the big day are not so bad!

While we are currently seeing highs of 33 degrees, that will calm down over the weekend and temperatures will remain in the low to mid 20s throughout the week.

Christmas Day looks set t be 26 degrees, with just a 15% of rain, which means the BBQ should be able to be operated without any issues and the kitchen shouldn’t get too hot!

Boxing Day looks to be SA round 27 degrees for the 30,000 of us heading to the MCG for the Test match!

It looks set to be a beautiful Christmas!

