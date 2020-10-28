Melbourne’s Cup Day looks set to be beautiful with the weather forecast that has just been released.

With the city experiencing its new freedoms, it means people will able to head to the pub or have people come over to watch the race.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting that Melbourne will be sunny with a top of 26, with just a 10% chance of rain on Tuesday.

It’s pretty good news as our weekend will be pretty rainy and cloudy before heating up on Monday and hitting 26 degrees.

Here’s to a great weekend and an extra Tuesday off!