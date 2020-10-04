Melburnians have been warned that the 5KM travel rule could stay beyond October 19.

Premier Daniel Andrews said that the restriction had a clear purpose and ‘might be extended’ despite our daily cases dropping.

The extension of the rule was talked about following gatherings at St Kilda beach over the weekend, where hundreds were seen without masks and flouting social distancing rules.

“I can’t put a timeline on it but those rules serve a really important purpose and they’ll be in place for as long as that purpose is relevant and proportionate — the benefit is relevant and proportionate — to the challenge we face,” Mr Andrews said.

“There will be a time when that (5km rule) can come off, but exactly when that is — or it might be extended — when that is we can’t be certain now.”

The rule was due to be lifted once Melbourne’s daily 14-day average was 5 cases or fewer, at which point there would be e “no restrictions on leaving home.’’