Melbourne is set to host another huge Broadway musical at Her Majesty’s Theatre.

Hamilton the Musical is set to open in Melbourne in 2022, with the Herald Sun reporting that the Melbourne run is set to be announced at the end of May.

While dates are not yet believed to have been finalised, it is thought that performances will run from March through until May next year.

Melbourne initially lost the bidding war to host the musical, which was first announced to be hosted exclusively by Sydney in 2019.

The show will makes its Melbourne debut following the start of the first international production of Moulin Rouge: The Musical in August this year.

Hamilton the Musical will take over at Her Majesty’s from fellow Broadway musical, Disney’s Frozen.

The Australian production of Hamilton has broken box office records with a quarter of a million tickets sold before the show even took to the stage.

The award-winning show, penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton through hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway-style music.