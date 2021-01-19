The Australia Day long weekend is fast approaching and while most of us will be thinking about sunny days by the beach, you might want to rethink your plans… there is some rain ahead.

Whilst Saturday and Sunday will have some some sunshine (the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting an insane 38 degree day on Sunday!), you’ll need an umbrella for the days after.

Monday will still be warm with a maximum of 31 with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

However, the temperature will drop right down to just 20 degrees on Tuesday (Australia Day). It’ll be a cloudy day, but hopefully we’ll get a little peek of Melbourne sunshine.