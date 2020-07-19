Ten Melbourne Council areas now gave at least 100 active Coronavirus cases as infections continue to rise across the north and west.

Victoria recorded 363 new infections on Sunday, with Wyndham (330, +32), Hume (300, +23) and Whittlesea (148, +22) having the biggest rises.

The virus has also increased in s Melbourne (299, +10), Brimbank (252, +12), Moreland (158, +19), Melton (124, +14) and Banyule (124, +14).

Active cases also rose in Greater Dandenong (33, +12) experiencing a big jump, while Casey (70, +8) Whitehorse (45, +2), Stonnington (35, +2) and Cardinia (15, +2).

It was announced yesterday that people living in Melbourne & Mitchell Shire will have to wear face masks when leaving home for one of the four permitted reasons, from Wednesday 22 July at 11:59PM.