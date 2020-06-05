The Victorian Government has identified the areas of Melbourne that are currently being handled as Coronavirus Hotspots.

Dr Brett Sutton said that while Coronavirus infections are at ‘very low levels’ it does ‘ seem to be concentrated to the inner north and west of Melbourne.’

“Right from Keilor Downs through Fawkner to Craigieburn – I want to specifically emphasise these areas of Melbourne appear to be the hotspots at the moment.

“People from that inner-west to inner-north of metro Melbourne really need to consider if they have symptoms to isolate and get tested.”

Sutton said that while restrictions have been eased ahead of the long weekend, Victorians should only consider doing activities if they are necessary.

This includes Saturday’s Black Lives Matter rally in the CBD, which he advises people do not attend.

“It would be my recommendation not to be protesting,” he said.

