Coronavirus is continuing to rise across Melbourne, with more than 700 cases revealed today.

However, there is one area of Melbourne that has seen the biggest leap in the last few days.

Bayside has been its figures more than double in the last few days, with its number rising from 46 to 85 on Tuesday, up from the mid-30s on Monday.

While many areas of Melbourne have had small increases, there are less than 15 local government areas without any active cases.

State 4 restrictions will be in force across metropolitan Melbourne until at least September 13.

While for regional Victorian areas – including Geelong, the Surf Coast and Mitchell Shire – Stage 3 restrictions will be in place from 11:59pm tonight.