Victoria Police have revealed they have handed out 5604 fines related to Coronavirus sanctions being broken since the strict stage 3 lockdown was implanted.

That means, in total, more than $8 million dollars in fines were handed out.

At the time, people could only leave the house for food, caregiving, exercise or work if they could not work from home, with a limit of two people congregating outside.

Fines could also be issued for anyone failing to isolate when told to do so.

The rules have now been relaxed to allow 5 people to visit a home or 10 people to congregate outside but fines can be still issued for a breach.

