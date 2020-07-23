Victorian health minister Jenny Mikakos has said four children are currently in hospital with Coronavirus.

The news comes as a new warning was issued to young people as they are now being more affected by Coronavirus.

Many of those affected by coronavirus during this second wave are young adults.

“A quarter of infections we are seeing are young people in their 20s,” Ms Mikakos said today. “People in their 60s only represent six per cent.

“This is a highly contagious virus that can strike anyone in our community regardless of their age, regardless of their circumstances.”

She went on to say that the states ‘replication rate’ was sitting