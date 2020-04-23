The AFL is set to restart across Australia in June as the competitions governing body continues to work with every state to implement a localised hub to help get it underway.

The Age is reporting that Gillon McLachlan told clubs on Thursday that the revised fixture list will be released on Monday.

The final decision will be in line with the Victorian Governments restrictions on movement, which are being reviewed on May 11, which will allow the league to set a return to training day.

The league is working with each state and territory government over the next few days to finalise training and game locations.