A tennis player in the country for the upcoming Australian Open has tested positive for COVID-19, just days after criticising the state’s strict hotel quarantine for international arrivals.

On Thursday, news broke that a player had tested positive for the virus, Spaniard Paula Badosa later confirmed on Twitter that she was that player.

“I have some bad news. Today I received a positive COVID-19 result,” the 23-year-old wrote in a tweet.

She went on to confirm that she had been taken to a secondary “health hotel” to self-isolate.

Badosa attracted the attention of critics upon first arriving in Australia, taking to social media to complain about the way in which she would be required to quarantine.

“14 days in a room that we can’t open the door and we can’t open windows!!!!! We can’t even breathe fresh air,” Badosa wrote.

The positive test is the first among the international tennis players that has not been attributed to viral shedding.

There are currently 72 players in total in quarantine with eight active cases attached to the tournament.