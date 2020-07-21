The boss of Tennis Australia has promised to pull out all stops to make sure that Melbourne does not lose next year’s Australian Open.

Craig Tiley, who serves as the Australian Open’s director, has outlined a series of different scenarios to ensure that next year’s Open goes ahead.

But the idea of granting New South Wales their overture to host the tennis next year has been flatly rejected.

Tiley told The Age that the idea had not crossed his mind.

“Heaven and earth will be moved to make it work in Melbourne. I don’t see any scenario possible where the Australian Open would move.”

Tiley pointed to the opportunity for players to quarantine before the tournament.

The support for next year’s tournament comes following news of cancellations of lead-up tournaments to this year’s US Open.

Advertisement