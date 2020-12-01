Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced Santa Claus WILL be allowed into Victoria this Christmas.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Andrews said “I’m pleased to announce that after extensive discussion between the Department of Health and the Department of Elf, Santa will be permitted entry to Victoria this Christmas.’

‘Mr Claus and nine reindeer have passed all the necessary tests and checks, and will follow strict instructions to only deliver presents to very good Victorian children.’

‘I just got off a call to deliver the good news, and outline the minimum distance and density requirements for Santa and his little helpers.

‘Mr Claus agreed that the only thing he and his team will be spreading this Christmas is fun, joy – and a bit of spirit too.’

‘And he confirmed that for the first time in our state’s history, every Victorian child will make it onto the nice list this year.

We know there will be a lot of excited kids out there ready for this news!

