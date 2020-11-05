Sydney’s famous Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Oxford Street parade will not be happening in 2021.

Next year’s parade – which will be its 43rd – was scheduled for March 6th, but will now be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground as a ticketed event.

Instead of flooding down Oxford Street, smaller floats will do a lap around the stadium, with up to 23,000 tickets available.

“Mardi Gras has always been the epitome of creative expression through art and culture; two things severely impacted by COVID-19 this year,” Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger said.

“So, it was important to Mardi Gras that we rise to the occasion and to give the community the creative platform to express their pride to the world.

“The 2021 Parade may look different to how it has been in the past, but we feel very lucky to be able to give this opportunity to our communities during these times.”

Each year, the parade has a theme, and 2021’s will be ‘Rise’.

Parade partner SBS will broadcast the entire event live, so revellers from across Australia can tune in to be a part of the celebrations from the comfort of their homes.

– Where: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) + live broadcast on SBS

– When: Saturday 6 March 2021

– Parade applications open Monday 9 November 2020

– Tickets: Adults $20, Group bookings of four $50, Children under 15 or concession $15

– Mardi Gras Members receive two complimentary tickets

– Tickets on sale Monday 9 November