Swimmers were told to get out of the water after a shark was spotted off the coast at a Melbourne beach.

Lifesavers spotted the shark not far from the shore at Aspendale Beach in Melbourne’s south-east on Friday afternoon.

While the species of shark is unclear, the Westpac Rescue Chopper tweeted that the shark was around 1.5 metres long.

News of the shark sighting comes ahead of what is expected to be a busy weekend on Melbourne’s beaches, with temperatures across the city set to hover around 30 degrees, before getting even hotter on Monday with a maximum temperature of 37 degrees being forecast.