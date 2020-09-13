Melburnians have been told they will have a summer ‘like no other’ as the city looks for its sporting and cultural events to go ahead.

Premier Daniel Andrews said that events like the Melbourne Cup, Boxing Day Test and the Australian Open would form part fo the final stage of the government’s road map.

“These are really significant events that people are really keen to get back to, to get back to something approaching normal,” he said.

The comments came as talks got underway to save the Myer Christmas Windows after it was thought they may not go ahead.

Andrews went on to say that he thinks the Boxing Day Test could go ahead and ‘there will be significant crowds there – but I can’t announce that now.’

The first step back to COVID-normal will, however, be outdoor spaces like parks and laneways, being used for drinking and dining before we are allowed indoors again.