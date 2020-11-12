Get ready, Melbourne, temperatures are about to soar across our state this weekend.. and we should be proud to sit out in it!

A top of 33 degrees is forecast for Melbourne on Sunday but today and Saturday will be a little cloudy and rainy.

However, don’t think we are getting away easily, as it will drop significantly on Monday to 23 degrees.

Our next day above 30 degrees, following Sunday, will be Thursday, when its due to be 31 degrees.

Summer really is nearly here!