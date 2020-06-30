Daniel Andrews has confirmed there are 64 new cases of Coronavirus in Victoria.

The suburban testing blitz since last Thursday, 97,000 tests have been processed, with 37,000 doors being knocked on. There are thousands still being processed at this time.

There have been 233 cases found, which according to Andrews is ‘unacceptable’.

As a result of the new cases and the ongoing spike, stage 3 lockdown will be reimplemented in the following areas:

Postcode 3012: Brooklyn, Kingville, Maidstone, Tottenham, West Footscray.

Postcode 3021: Alban Vale, Kealba, Kings Park, St Albans.

Postcode 3032: Ascot Vale, High Point City, Maribyrnong, Travancore.

Postcode 3038: Keilor Downs, Keilor Lodge, Taylors Lakes, Watergardens.

Postcode 3042: Airport West, Keilor Park, Niddrie.

Postcode 3046: Glenroy, Hadfield, Oak Park.

Postcode 3047: Broadmeadows, Dallas, Jacana.

Postcode 3055: Brunswick South, Brunswick West, Moonee Vale, Moreland West.

Postcode 3060: Fawkner.

Postcode 3064: Craigieburn, Donnybrook, Mickleham, Roxburgh Park and Kalkallo.

These are stay at home orders for these areas and you can only leave your home for work or school, care or caregiving, daily exercise and food shopping.

Victoria Police will be active in these areas and you can be told to go home, if you don’t have a valid reason, you can be fined.

There will be roadblocks in the main way ins and outs of these suburbs and drivers will be pulled over randomly to check their address and reason for access.

The government has not yet decided if people who are in relationships but who do not live together, can visit each other, as yet.

Schools are still set to re-open at the end of the current holidays.

Daniel Andrews has said ‘You shouldn’t be going into those postcodes over the next four weeks unless it is for work and only for work that you have to do in person. You shouldn’t be going into those postcodes unless it was for instance to get care or to give care.”

”We have to limit the number of people who are going in and out of these postcodes and sadly we have to ensure that residents, families within these postcodes, do not leave their home other than for those four permitted reasons and, again, only when they need to.”

If you are on holiday and live in these areas, you can complete your holiday.

Cafes, restaurants and bars in the restaurants will need to offer takeaway only or close for now. There will be grants of $5,000 available for them.

Gyms, swimming pools, nail salons and any businesses that have recently opened will now be forced to close again.

The rules come into effect from 11:59PM on Wednesday and will last four weeks, July 29th, at least.

No more international flights, which will require persons to be placed in hotel quarantine, will land in Melbourne after today.