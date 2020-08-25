Students are likely to return to in-person learning at Victoria’s schools in term four, according to the state’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

He confirmed yesterday that he hopes to see students return “in some form” by term four, as long as the current trend in new virus cases continues.

The news comes as new infection figures across the state continue to stabilise, with health authorities predicting to see new daily cases to drop under 100 by next week.

However, the return to school is likely to come with some caveats to ensure students’ safety.

Sutton flagged that precautions like schools’ staggered start times would likely continue in-place over the long term.

Term thfour is scheduled to kick off in Victoria’s public schools on 5 October.