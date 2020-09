Melburnians have been told to stay indoors as much as possible with the current strong winds set to extend into Friday.

Gusts of 100km/h are expected to hit the city as a cold front moves across the state.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are also expected.

Winds will ease on Friday and Saturday ahead of sunny conditions on Sunday but winds will develop on Monday.

The State Emergency Service has urged people to stay indoors and away from windows and avoid travel, if possible.