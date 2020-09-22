Victorian locals have been thanked for their help in trying to find a missing teenager with autism but have been asked to stay home.

William Wall, who has high functioning autism, was last seen at his home in Launching Place, Yarra Ranges at 6:45 AM on Wednesday.

He said he would be gone for 15 minutes but has not returned.

The search has brought in the Air Wing, Specialist Solo’s Unit, local uniform members and the State Emergency Service.

But overnight, police said they did not require help from any local residents and asked them to abide by coronavirus restrictions, including the 9 pm to 5 am curfew.

“In line with coronavirus restrictions, at this stage, we do not require any assistance from the public,” a post on the Eyewatch Yarra Ranges Police Facebook read.

“We want to say a big thank you, however, for all the offers we have received.”

