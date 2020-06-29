Health authorities in Victoria have moved to blame young people for the state’s rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to new figures, adults in their 20s and 30s now account fo a third of the states second-spike compared to the first wave.

Victoria’s chief health officer Brett Sutton has pointed the finger at asymptomatic people younger than 40 who he believes are likely responsible for spreading the virus.

Sutton said “No one wants to be in the position where you’re killing a family member because you’re not looking after yourself in terms of the risk of transmission,”

“It is reflected in the numbers that young people are infected more now, they’re making up a greater proportion.”

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos has said young people were getting together more often and as a result, were taking the virus home to their families.

“We don’t want people to be complying because they’re fearful of getting a fine, we want people to comply because they want to drive down the numbers,” she said.

“We will take whatever steps are necessary in the interest of public health.”

Brett Sutton has also urged Victorian’s families to stay home as much as possible these school holidays saying”I do hope all of the families that have children home are bearing in mind the message to stay home,”