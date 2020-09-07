Melbourne has been hit by 100KM/h winds overnight, with the city set to be hit by winds for the rest of the day.

The city has also recorded its warmest night since March, with temperatures sticking at 18.8C.

The weather bureau has issued a severe weather warning for Tuesday with damaging winds averaging 50 to 70km/h with peak gusts of 100km/h.

The winds are expected to ease just after lunch.

The State Emergency Service has urged Victorians to stay indoors and away from windows and avoid travel, if possible.