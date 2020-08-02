Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced Melbourne will move to stage 4 restrictions tonight and will run for 6 weeks.

The rest of Victoria will move to stage 3 restrictions on Thursday, including Mitchell Shire, which will remain on stage 3.

It comes as the state recorded 671 new Coronavirus cases overnight, there have been 7 further deaths.

598 of the cases are still under investigation.

A curfew will be in place in Melbourne from 8PM to 5AM daily, from today.

The only reasons to leave home are for food, essential goods and services, caregiving, medical reasons, compassionate reasons, work, study or exercise.

Exercise is now limited to one hour within 5KM of your home and only with one other person, children are exempt.

Shopping is now limited to one person per household, per day, within 5KM of your home.

From Wednesday, all schools are to return to online learning, tomorrow is a normal day at school with Tuesday becoming a pupil-free day.

Childcare centres will remain open for essential workers children.

Restaurants and cafes will remain open for takeaway and home delivery but are now at the mercy of stricter conditions.

Bottle shops can remain open.

A full list of business that can remain open, will be available tomorrow.

Public transport services will be restricted.

Weddings are now banned from Thursday and funerals are limited to 10 people.

Organised sport, including golf and fishing, are now banned.

People can still visit their intimate partners, even if they live more than 5KM away.

The Premier says that wherever you slept on Saturday evening, is now considered your home for the next 6 weeks.

Statement on Melbourne moving to Stage 4 restrictions: pic.twitter.com/mFu1Kr1NO0 — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) August 2, 2020

A full list of unchanged and changed restrictions can be seen here.

