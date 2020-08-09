All kinder will be free in Victoria for the remainder of the school term, with the state government extending its sector support program and contributing an additional $1.6 million in grants.

Education Minister James Merlino on Sunday said permitted workers under stage-four COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne would be able to send their children to kinder for free.

For children whose parents are home-based, kinders will be supported to access and use online programs with play-based learning for parents and children to do together.

Child care can continue as normal under stage-three restrictions in regional Victoria but the state government says it will increase funding so kinder is free for all children.

The free kinder would continue at least until the end of term three in September.

“Our early childhood staff do a remarkable job day in and day out ensuring Victorian children continue to get the care and education they need during this challenging period,” Mr Merlino said in a statement.

“We’re providing a funding boost to give sessional kinders financial certainty and to help kinder kids receive their vital early learning while they are at home.”

