One of Melbourne’s most iconic activities is visiting the little penguins that love to frolic at St Kilda Breakwater. However, viewing had to be put on pause due to the ongoing restrictions.

Animal lovers, the time has finally arrived – the penguins are ready to greet you again!

Parks Victoria and Earthcare St Kilda will be running a ticketed viewing experience of the colony. It’s completely free and self-guided, and there will be staff on site to answer questions and make sure everyone has a safe experience.

Bookings are currently open for February 12th – February 28th, with more tickets to be released well into March in two weeks blocks every fortnight.

You must have a ticket if you want to see the penguins as the breakwater and area will be closed off to the public unless you are on the tour. You can get your tickets here.

Advertisement

Advertisement