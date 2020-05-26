Some of the states most popular outdoor tourist attractions will remain closed even though restrictions are easing next week.

Despite camping and outdoor travel being allowed again from Monday, the Buchan Caves Reserve, William Ricketts Sanctuary, the Point Nepean National Park and the Twelve Apostles lookouts will all remain closed.

Melbourne’s St Kilda Pier and Werribee Park mansion tours will also not be reopened.

It’s to ensure social distancing measures can be followed.

Parks Victoria is currently assessing campsites across the state to determine which can be reopened safely from Monday.

Until the assessment is complete, no campsites will be able to be booked.