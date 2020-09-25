Victoria’s Royal Botanic Gardens will re-open this weekend after being closed.

The iconic gardens in South Yarra were closed in March, before re-opening briefly and closing again when Stage 4 restrictions were imposed in August.

With residents now allowed to have picnics and exercise outdoor, the gardens will re-open on Saturday.

However, they are only open for residents who live within 5KM.

Melburnians can now meet up with another person not from their household within 5KMs and not just for exercise.

The Royal Botanic Gardens will have slightly altered opening and closing times from 7.30 am to 5 pm.

The Cranbourne gardens will reopen on Monday.

