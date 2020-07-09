Some Melbourne private schools have pre-emptively moved to remote learning, with prep to year 10 returning to the method from next week.

It comes as Melbourne heads back into stage 3 restrictions for 6 weeks.

Six schools told parents on Wednesday that they would not be having the five-day curriculum days to prepare for a possible move to remote learning.

The schools include Lowther Hall, Melbourne Grammar, Scotch College, Caulfield Grammar, Westbourne Grammar and Penleigh and Essendon Grammar.

The state government has foreshadowed a return to remote learning but a formal decision is being made this week,

It has already been announced that all Year 11 and 12 students studying VCE and VCAL, Year 10s doing a VCE subjects and specialist school students will return to onsite learning from Monday.

But Haileybury will still have year 10s attending on its campuses.

